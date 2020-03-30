NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in money-laundering case on April 17

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on April 17 in a money laundering case, ARY NEWS reported.

The summon orders for the opposition leader in National Assembly from NAB authorities were delivered at the Jati Umrah and Model Town residences of the party leader.

It is pertinent to mention here that other than Shehbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz are also nominated in the money laundering case.

Hamza Shehbaz is already imprisoned in the case while properties of Shehbaz Sharif were confiscated on the court order.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from London on March 22 to participate in the activities aimed at fighting coronavirus pandemic.

On March 27, an accountability court directed the National Accountability Court (NAB) to file assets beyond known sources of income against Hamza Shehbaz.

Read More: NAB moves SC against Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s bail

Amid coronavirus fear, the PML-N stalwart was not produced before the court for the hearing of the case. The court while extending judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz for 14 days, ordered NAB prosecutor to file reference against him [Hamza] soon.

According to the NAB, the PML-N leader is accused of accumulating assets through unfair means and was involved in money laundering through his servants.

Comments

comments