NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in waste management case today

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in a case pertaining to Lahore Waste Management Company case on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

According to details, the accountability bureau has sent a questionnaire to Shehbaz Sharif for his appearance before the NAB team.

Sharif will not be able to appear before the NAB team as he is currently in London, his counsel Atta Tarar will submit answers of the questions on his behalf.

NAB sources said that the questionnaire contained seven questions about Lahore Waste Management Company.

Some of the questions asked in the questionnaire from Shehbaz Sharif are, why had he approved summary for constitution of Lahore Waste Management Company without the recommendations of Finance and Law ministries?

Why it was necessary to constitute a new company while a department was performing the same duty.

Had he followed all the legal requirements for the creation of a new company?

Why had he decided to constitute the company? Why IS Tech Company had been given contract without completing the auction process?

Earlier, an accountability court on April 29, had granted Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s plea for an exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing of the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shehbaz, who was out of the country, had submitted an application through his lawyer requesting an exemption from personal appearance.

