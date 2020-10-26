NAB to hold short courses for investigators, prosecutors   

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said that the accountability watchdog would bring cases of white-collar crime and mega corruption to their logical end, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairing a meeting, the chairman reviewed the overall performance of the anti-graft body and expressed satisfaction over it.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the pending cases in accountability courts. It was also decided to make the forensic laboratory of the NAB operational besides conducting shot courses for investigators and prosecutors to improve their abilities.

NAB Chairman Justice retd Javed Iqbal said that they would bring the culprits involved in the corrupt practice to justice and further directed officials to conclude the cases on the basis of evidence and related documents.

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) handed over an amount of Rs 224 million to the Sindh government, recovered during a probe in Roshan Sindh Programme case.

According to details, a meeting headed by Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was held today, where the amount was handed over by the NAB authorities to Chief Secretary Sindh.

Briefing the meeting, DG NAB Rawalpindi said that 19 contractors, working on the Roshan Sindh programme, deposited the amount in the fake bank accounts.

It was briefed that three firms were given illegal contracts, who paid Rs22.3 million to government employees in terms of kick-backs besides also paying an amount of Rs 77 million to PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon, who deposited the amount in fake bank accounts.

It was informed that the NAB has recovered Rs 305 million from the accused after a plea bargain in the case.

The chairman NAB informed the meeting that they had recovered Rs 10 billion in the sugar scandal case in Sindh while Rs 23 billion is recovered in the fake bank accounts case.

