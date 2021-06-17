NAB Rawalpindi hands over Rs81.4mn to Sindh govt

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered more than Rs81 million from corrupt elements and handed over the amount to the Sindh government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog recovered Rs4.5 million in the Sindh Roshan scam case and Rs37.5 million from the Benami company of Omni Group.

The amount was specifically recovered in projects related to Sindh Roshan Programme and fake bank accounts case.

The NAB Rawalpindi handed over the amount to a representative of Sindh bank, according to a statement released by the anti-watchdog.

In a similar act in December 2020, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur had handed over a cheque of around Rs103mn recovered through plea-bargains from the corrupt elements to the Sindh government.

Looted money of the province is being brought back after the current government’s strict policies and curb on financial corruption.

Read More: NAB unearths assets worth Rs3bn of two Sindh police officers: sources

According to a statement released by the anti-graft buster body, the cheque for the recovered amount was handed over to the Sindh government by the Director NAB Sukkur.

The amount of around Rs103mn was recovered from the corrupt elements through plea bargains after their arrests.

Comments

comments