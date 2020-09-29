ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday summoned PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to appear before it tomorrow, ARY News reported.

According to the corruption watchdog, he has been summoned for questioning in a case related to the appointment of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation managing director.

The PML-N stalwart is facing a number of cases instituted by the bureau, including the LNG contract case, alleged assets beyond means case, and the PSO appointments case.

Lately, the NAB filed a supplementary reference against Abbasi in the LNG case. According to the supplementary reference, the PML-N leader had been receiving funds from Trinity Company located in the UAE, said to be working with an India-based firm, Siddhart Private Limited.

A sum of $538,895 was transferred to Ex-PM Abbasi’s account in three instalments from a Dubai bank, the reference revealed, adding that the UAE government provided the national graft buster with evidence in this regard as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also confirmed these transactions.

