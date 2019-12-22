NAB summons Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal tomorrow (Monday), in a probe related to Narowal Sports City project case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Iqbal is accused of starting the project worth Rs3 billion illegally. Pakistan Sports Board is also accused of illegally using its authority for the construction of this project.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog has asked the PML-N leader to appear before the NAB Rawalpindi office on Monday at 11:00 am.

Sources said NAB Rawalpindi chapter had received a complete record of the Narowal Sports City project to investigate the alleged financial irregularity which took the estimated construction cost of Rs300 million to Rs3 billion.

Read: NAB expedites probe into corruption in Narowal Sports City

This is the second time NAB has summoned former interior minister in Narowal Sports City case.

Last year, NAB had announced that it would initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – just a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion which was a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.

