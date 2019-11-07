Assets beyond means case: NAB summons Akram Durrani tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani in assets beyond means case tomorrow (Friday), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Durrani has been served notice to appear before the anti-graft watchdog Rawalpindi office tomorrow, in an ongoing assets beyond means case investigation against him.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already arrested two persons in illegal appointments case against the former chief minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akram Durrani.

The detainees were identified as Mukhtar Bukhsh and Atif Malik. The arrested persons were allegedly involved in illegal appointments during the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) central leader Akram Durrani’s tenure from 2002 to 2007.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on November 4 had extended bail of JUI-F leader till November 21 in a case related to misuse of power and illegal allotment of plots.

The court asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply in the bail plea, but the anti-graft watchdog body sought time in this context.

Earlier on October 14, Durrani had failed to satisfy the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team in an ongoing investigation in assets beyond means case against him.

Durrani was grilled for around four hours by the accountability team, in which he failed to give satisfactory answers against the queries of the top graft buster, said sources.

He served as the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 2002 to 2007. He served as federal minister for Housing and Works, in the Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Last year, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had ordered an inquiry against Akram Khan Durrani over misuse of power and illegal allotment of plots.

Durrani was re-elected to Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) from Constituency PK-90 (Bannu-IV) in general election of 2018.

On October 2, 2018, Akram Khan Durrani became leader of the opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

