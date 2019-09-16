Fake accounts case: NAB summons CM Murad Ali Shah tomorrow

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a case pertaining to fake accounts tomorrow (Tuesday), ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

As per sources, the NAB’s Karachi chapter has asked Sindh CM to appear before NAB’s Karachi office at 11:00 am over interrogation into fake accounts case.

The NAB has summoned Sindh CM over the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report into the fake account case, said NAB in a statement.

Earlier in August, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claimed to have recovered over Rs13 billion in fake bank accounts scandal case.

Briefing to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on fake bank accounts scandal case at Rawalpindi office, Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi said that six references had been filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Younus Qidwai, and Hussain Lawai.

He said that the money recovered from the suspects had been submitted in the national exchequer.

Read More: NAB investigation session held amicably, says Murad Ali Shah

He urged the bureau officials to dispense their duties without any fear or influence. Javed Iqbal directed the officials to give respect to each accused and give him or her full chance to submit his version.

