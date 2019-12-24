NAB summons Javed Latif in assets inquiry on January 1st

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif on January 1st again in an inquiry about assets beyond his means of income, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to NAB Lahore sources, Javed Latif has been summoned again due to providing an incomplete record in the inquiry.

Moreover, Mian Anwar Latif, Mian Munawar Latif and Mian Amjad Latif have also been summoned again in the inquiry by the NAB Lahore bureau.

The accountability bureau has also summoned Mian Akhtar Latif and Javed Latif’s son Ahsan Latif, while a questionnaire has been sent to his mother Wilayat Latif for answers.

The bureau had earlier issued call up notices twice to seven persons including Javed Latif.

According to NAB sources, the first notice was served them on December 12, while the second notice on December 18.

Javed Latif submitted the reply from all seven members of the family on Dec 23.

The head of the combined investigation team of the accountability watchdog has directed him to submit other documents for inquiry in the next hearing on Jan 1st.

NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal had earlier directed the Lahore NAB under Section 34(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 to hold an inquiry into the matter and submit a final report.

The NAB Lahore had constituted an eight-member combined investigation team (CIT) to probe the alleged misuse of authority under Section 9 (a) of NAO and Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

Javed Latif an MNA from Sheikhupura, had acquired assets worth billions of rupees in the name of his siblings after coming into politics, according to NAB sources.

