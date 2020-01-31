NAB summons PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif on February 4

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Javed Latif on February 4, for the probe in an ongoing assets beyond means of income inquiry against him, ARY News reported.

Javed Latif has been directed to appear before the anti-graft watchdog body along with the details of his mother’s assets. He was asked to show source of his mother’s income in the earlier appearance.

The PML-N lawmaker is facing NAB inquiry over his inappropriate assets after coming into politics.

Charges

The politician stands accused of making billions of rupees’ assets in the name of his family members under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO 1999).

In this regard, the record from concerned departments including, Revenue, LDA, DCs and Banks have has been sought, sources said.

The assets of MNA Javed Latif rapidly increased after coming into politics, the sources within NAB said and added that Javed Latif, before coming into politics owned a 12-marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, which has now had been extended up to 1.5 acres.

