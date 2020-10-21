NAB summons Khawaja Asif in Iqama probe tomorrow

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on October 22 in the Iqama case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PML-N stalwart has been summoned with relevant documents on Thursday (tomorrow) at 2:00 PM, NAB sources said.

Khawaja Asif remained a consultant of an electric company in UAE from year 2004 to 2018, according the NAB notice.

The PML-N leader has been directed to appear in the NAB bureau with the copies of Iqama from year 2004 to 2017 and the application for the employment.

The former federal minister has also been directed to bring the papers with regard to the nature of the job, cheques, and a verified copy of the employees file, according to the sources.

The PML-N leader also asked to inform details about the channel by which the amount was transferred to Pakistan.

The accountability bureau in its notice also sought details about the expiry of the Iqama period.

The anti-graft watchdog has summoned the PML-N leader in an ongoing inquiry against him over holding an Iqama during his tenure as a federal minister.

The NAB, in its notice, directed the PML-N leader to submit salary and other details and asked to bring the job application request of a company in which he was employed while appearing before the NAB.

