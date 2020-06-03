RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Wednesday summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for questioning in connection with its investigation into a case pertaining to the multi-billion fake bank accounts scam and alleged embezzlement in a solar light project.

The bureau instructed him to turn up before its joint investigation team tomorrow at 11am.

This is the third time CM Murad Ali Shah has been summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog for questioning. He has been accused of illegally awarding contracts for purchase and distribution of solar lights in Sindh.

Earlier, on June 2, a NAB team along with a heavy contingent of police raided the residence of Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town. It remained outside his residence for more than an hour as the law enforcement personnel cordoned off roads leading to the house.

However, the team returned as Shehbaz Sharif was not present at home.

The NAB team carried out a raid at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif after he refused to appear before the accountability watchdog in the assets beyond means case.

