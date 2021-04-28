NAB summons PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office has summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira in connection with the investigation into MD PTV appointment case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog expanded the scope of the investigation into the appointment case of a former managing director (MD) of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).

The NAB Rawalpindi investigators summoned Kaira on Thursday (tomorrow) to probe into the allegations. The politician has been directed to appear before the investigators along with the records of the appointment besides submitting his response to the NAB questionnaire.

Read: NAB launches two inquiries against ex-MNA Hakeem Baloch

Qamar Zaman Kaira is facing allegations of recommending a high pay scale of MD PTV over the directives of Yousaf Raza Gillani. Sources said that the recommend pay package was not meeting the criteria of any MD PTV.

In another case, the anti-graft watchdog issued a call-up notice to Nabeel Awan to summon him in connection with the probe into the Punjab Entertainment Company case.

Sources said that Nabeel Awan had been summoned by NAB investigators as the former additional secretary of the Chief Minister House. He is accused of illegally acquiring the company’s records and no details were present at the CM House database for the collection of the relevant record.

The accused was asked to appear with the concerned records on May 3 before the NAB Lahore investigators.

Comments

comments