NAB summons Sharjeel Memon in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday summoned PPP leader and former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon for questioning in connection with its ongoing investigation into the fake accounts scam.

According to details, he is required to turn up before the bureau’s Rawalpindi office on June 22.

Also Read: NAB challenges unceasing of bank accounts in Sharjeel Memon reference

Sharjeel Memon will likely be quizzed about his alleged involvement in financial wrongdoings during his stint as the Sindh local government minister. He is also accused of taking kickbacks, the bureau said.

The PPP leader is facing a number of cases, including ones related to a multi-billion scam in the Sindh information department and owning more assets than his known sources of income justify.

Also Read: Govt told to strike name of Memon’s wife off ECL

PPP Leader Sharjeel Memon and 16 others have been charged with misappropriating advertisement funds of the information department to the tune of Rs5.76 billion. NAB had filed a reference against them in 2016 over involvement in alleged irregularities in awarding contracts to different newspapers and channels for running public interest advertisement and others.

They inflicted a loss of Rs5.76 billion to the national exchequer, the bureau said.

Comments

comments