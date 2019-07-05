NAB summons Shehbaz in LWMC scam, assets beyond means case on July 12

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for quizzing in cases related to assets beyond means and Chaudhry Sugar Mills on July 12, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accountability watchdog directed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president to appear before it the anti-graft watchdog at 2:00 pm.

The NAB has also summoned PML-N leader in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) scam.

On the other hand, well-informed sources have informed ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog has also opened the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against the former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As the PML-N leader appeared before the NAB today where he was interrogated by the officials of the anti-graft watchdog.

The NAB asked Shehbaz to reveal from where he got money for setting up Chaudhry Sugar Mills? The bureau also interrogated Shehbaz about the shares and other partners in Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Previously, Shahbaz Sharif was summoned in the assets beyond means case on April 8.

According to NAB sources, Nusrat Shehbaz, first wife of Shehbaz Sharif, owned assets worth Rs 225.6 million while his second wife, Tehmina Durrani owned assets worth Rs 5.7 million in Pakistan.

The former Punjab chief minister is currently facing two corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

One of the two pertained to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme case wherein he has been accused of misusing his authority to illegally issue directives for cancellation of a contract with regard to the housing project in 2014, causing Rs715m loss to the exchequer.

