NAB taking efforts for a corruption free Pakistan, says Javed Iqbal

LAHORE: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the anti-corruption watchdog taking utmost efforts for a Pakistan, free of corruption, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal presided over a meeting at NAB headquarters to decide filing of corruption references against high profile persons including bureaucrats.

He dispelled the impression that the accountability bureau was incapable of investigating the while collar crimes.

Justice Iqbal said that the accountability bureau has filed corruption cases of 900 billion rupees in accountability courts.

The meeting of the accountability watchdog decided to file corruption reference against Ahmed Hayat, a former chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The NAB meeting also approved a reference against Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan’s former vice chancellor Ahsan Ali over corrupt practices.

The meeting chaired by the NAB chairman decided to file corruption reference against Executive Engineer Irrigation Department Khairpur Ayaz Ahmed.

The accountability bureau meeting also passed references under corruption charges against former police officers Malik Naveed, Mian Rasheed and others.

The NAB is a federal institution responsible to make efforts against corruption and prepare critical national economic intelligence assessments against economic terrorism.

The bureau has initiated inquiries against several politicians, high profile bureaucrats, businessmen and other influential persons over corruption charges.

