KARACHI: The Sindh education department has decided to open its offices on Saturday (tomorrow) in order to finalize a record of teachers who secured a plea bargain deal with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY NEWS reported.

The department had directed its officials to submit the records within two days, however, even after four days on Friday, they have yet to finalize the records.

The provincial government has been directed to submit a report regarding the employees who availed from the plea bargain deal with NAB and action taken by the provincial authorities against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 23, Sindh education department sought details of teachers who have availed from the plea bargain facility of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to evade action against them over corruption charges.

According to details, the education ministry has conveyed an emergency handout to the district education officers in the province, asking them to provide details of the teachers who have availed from the NAB facility.

The DEOs have been directed to submit the performas filled by the teachers within two days.

It further informed that the action was taken on the directives of the Sindh High Court (SHC) that has asked the provincial government to submit these details within 30 days.

Disciplinary action was also sought against teachers who have availed from the plea bargain option as the handout read that the action against them would be taken on a priority basis.

