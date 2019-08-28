NAB team to question Shehbaz about assets, LWMC scam at Lahore residence

LAHORE: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team will question Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in cases pertaining to allegedly owning assets disproportionate to known sources of income and Lahore Waste Management Company (SWMC) scam, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

The three-member team will visit the PML-N president’s Lahore residence to grill him in connection with its probe into the cases.

The anti-graft watchdog had previously summoned him on Aug 23 but he didn’t turn up before it owing to a back injury.

He, however, had submitted his answers to a NAB questionnaire to the bureau through his lawyer.

Shehbaz was advised to rest for 10 days after he suffered a back injury.

The corruption watchdog had prepared a questionnaire comprising seven questions that were to be put to the PML-N president during his appearance.

Sources relayed the questions that the PML-N leader was to face pertained to a summary about setting up of the company, the purpose behind its establishment and award of the company’s tender without following legal procedure.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, such acts on the part of the former chief minister caused a loss to the provincial exchequer.

