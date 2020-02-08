NAB considers declaring Hassan, Hussain Nawaz as absconders: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hassan and Hussain as absconders in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The NAB will soon file an appeal in accountability court against Hassan and Hussain Nawaz to declare them absconders. Both sons of Nawaz Sharif remained shareholders in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and didn’t appear before the NAB team for investigation, said the anti-corruption watchdog spokesperson.

چوہدری شوگر ملز کیس میں حسن اور حسین نواز کی مشکلات میں اضافہ چوہدری شوگر ملز کیس میں حسن اور حسین نواز کی مشکلات میں اضافہ — نیب نے حسن اور حسین نواز کو اشتہاری قرار دلانے کا فیصلہ کرلیا — نیب کی جانب سے احتساب عدالت میں درخواست دائر کی جائے گی #ARYNews #NAB Posted by ARY News on Saturday, February 8, 2020

It is noteworthy that ex-premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are out on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The Sharif family has been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

Read more: Chaudhry sugar mills case: Govt decides to put Maryam Nawaz on ECL

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

Comments

comments