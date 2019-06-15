NAB to present Faryal Talpur in accountability court today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will present former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur before an accountability court to seek her physical remand for investigation into a case related to money laundering through alleged fake bank accounts.

The corruption watchdog will request the court to remand the PPP leader in its custody for 14 days for questioning. She is expected to be brought to the court today at 10am.

Talpur’s arrest followed on the heels of her brother, former president Asif Ali Zardari being taken into custody by the anti-graft body earlier this week.

Following her arrest, she was shifted to her Islamabad residence which has been declared a sub-jail to incarcerate her. A team of doctors conducted medical examination of Talpur at the sub-jail and declared her fit.

A total of twelve lady police personnel have been deployed at Talpur’s residence.

The bureau had issued arrest warrants for Talpur late night on Thursday, days after her brother and PPP co-chairman was arrested in the fake accounts case.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the two leaders’ bail application in the money laundering case, allowing the NAB to arrest them.

The bureau is probing four cases against the former president and his sister. They both have been named the prime accused in the cases.

