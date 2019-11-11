ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday passed the buck of removing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on to the federal government, ARY News reported.

In a rejoinder to the Ministry of Interior’s letter regarding a PML-N plea for removal of the former premier’s name from the no-fly list, the bureau demanded that the federal government decide the matter itself.

There are instances of the government removing a person’s name from the ECL on its own, NAB recalled, adding the government is the competent authority to do so.

Earlier, on Nov 8, the Ministry of Interior received a formal application from PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif for removal of the former premier’s name from ECL on health grounds and treatment abroad, according to a statement.

It referred the matter to NAB, to which the removal request was also sent. The health reports of Nawaz received from Sharif Medical City, Lahore have been forwarded to Standing Medical Board for their input and review.

“The Ministry of Interior has taken all necessary actions keeping in view the urgency of the matter as pleaded by Mian Shehbaz Sharif in his request. Ministry of Interior will make its recommendations to the Competent Authority in view of the facts and after consulting all stakeholders,” the statement read.

