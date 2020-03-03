KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol claimed on Tuesday that he went to the residence of fisheries’ chairman just to discuss some public issues, whereas, the gun was fired accidentally when the was clearing its chamber, ARY News reported.

Nabil Gabol made a series of claims while interacting with journalists outside a local court that granted him interim bail in an attempt to murder case against Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS) chairman Abdul Bar.

When questioned for his alleged attack on Abdul Bar’s residence, the politician replied he went there just to discuss problems being faced by people. “I had tried to stop my vehicle but its brakes were failed at that time and it touched the main gate of the house.”

“The gatekeeper was sleeping at that time and I’d lifted his weapon while it was accidentally fired when I was clearing its chamber. You can watch the CCTV footage again which showed me returning the gun by myself.”

“I have heard afterwards that a case has been filed against me and I was unaware that the camp office of the fisheries chairman is actually the residence of Latif Khosa. It is seemingly an attempt to create differences between the leaders of People’s Party.”

Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS) chairman Abdul Bar, while exclusively talking to ARY News, rejected the claims made by Nabil Gabol.

Abdul Bar said Gabol’s claims are false as he had deliberately fired bullets from the gun. The chairman detailed that Nabil Gabol had fired the gun multiple times inside the residence and he could provide footages as evidence against the politician.

The chairman added that he is currently out of the country and he received the complete details of the incident from the gatekeeper.

“I have no enmity with Nabil Gabol and his allegations regarding corruption charges against me are also false. I found him tabling illegal demands from the fisheries department and threatening people arriving at the office there.”

Abdul Bar censured Gabol by saying that the presence of such people brought ill-fame to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He revealed that Nabil Gabol had contacted him to put pressure for withdrawing a case against him in the high court before storming into the residence. The chairman said he had rejected to withdraw the case. Abdul Bar added that his rejection drew anger from Nabil Gabol who had used threatening tone against him and later launched an attack on the residence.

A video had emerged that showed PPP leader Nabil Gabol storming into the residence of Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS) chairman Abdul Bar in Karachi and firing gunshots with an automatic weapon which led him to face charges of murder attempt after registration of a case by local police.

