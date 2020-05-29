‘PM committed to holding indiscriminate accountability of corrupt people’

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan, said on Friday that the premier is committed to holding indiscriminate accountability of all corrupt people, ARY News reported.

Nadeem Afzal Chan, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Aietraaz Hai’, said that the cases against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif should be taken to a conclusive end.

He said that sugar mills have always oppressed rights of farmers in the country. The government made a historical move by making the probe report over sugar crisis public.

A total of 80 families have bought sugar mills who also have roles in national politics. Chan said that political parties were hostages of the corrupt politicians. He asked opposition leaders to condemn the action of sugar mills involved in seizing the rights of farmers.

The PM’s spokesperson said that the sugar mills exposed in the inquiry report should be nationalised. The sugar mills were built after looting the national exchequer.

Regarding the current pandemic situation, Nadeem Afzal Chan was of the view that lockdown could not be implemented in the country in a practical manner. There was no existence of any lockdown in villages and rural areas, he added.

He said that the inquiry into sugar crisis was only the first move of PM Imran Khan but not the last. Chan said there is need to decide whether to stand alongside farmers or elites.

