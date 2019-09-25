Nadeem Afzal Chan arrives in US to show solidarity with Kashmiris

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan has landed in the United States to further the mission of highlighting the plight of Kashmir in the international arena, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chan has made his way to America to participate in an upcoming protest against the Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival, Chan said that the protest against India will be of historic proportions and would expose India for the crimes it continues to commit against innocent Kashmiris in the illegally annexed land.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with the editorial board of The New York Times apprised them of the dangers to regional and international peace the crisis in Kashmir can be a harbinger for.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised the delegation about the gravity of the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir created by India’s illegal annexation and its barbaric actions including the continuing curfew.

