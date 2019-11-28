Model Nadia Hussain hits back at troll, makes him apologise

Almost every single celebrity has faced cyber bullying one time as trolls think they can get away with anything on social media.

Not everyone know how to deal with such comments but recently, famous model Nadia Hussain not only responded to an indecent comment but also made the troll apologise.

As one of her followers posted a comment on the model’s Instagram post about what he termed “celebrities’ rude attitude” and used foul language for her and other celebrities, she taught him a much-needed lesson.

“Celebrities Jawab kesay Desakti hai [How celebrities could respond?].” “Celebrity ki aankhein hoti hain comments parhne ke liye [Do celebrities have eyes to respond to comments?],” the person had written.

Read More: Pakistan top model reveals her ‘movie’ plans

The comments, however, did not go down well with the actress who read it and forced the user to post an apology. She later shared the apology with the user’s comments, who also complained about being blocking from seeing her posts.

The actress responded in a furry at her Instagram post saying that people think that celebrities would not read their comments so they could post any think they desire and later apologize for it.

” YES I READ ALL COMMENTS OK? So next time do me a favor!! Do either of these below,” the actress wrote in her post detailing that one should either shup up, say something good or keep quiet or unfollow her.

Simple!!!! . KHUSH RAHO AUR DOOSRON KO BHI KHUSH REHNAY DO!!!

Comments

comments