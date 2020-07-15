Veteran actress Nadia Jamil, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, has finally returned been released from the hospital.

Turning to Instagram, she shared an update with her fans.

“Bald, brave, bold and beautiful is how I feel today. I get knocked down. But I get up again, ain’t nothing gonna keep me down,” she wrote.

In another post, the Damsaa actress shared she she can finally see the sky and feel the air,

Jamil has defeated cancer after undergoing chemotherapy in the UK and the next few months will be about rehabilitating her body.

The actress revealed that she has to get her flat sorted, get chores done , will have her mother’s tea and will also catch up on desi dramas.

She had also shared that she nearly went into coma. “There was a stage where it was difficult for me to perhaps come back.”

“I was out. They were prepared to let me go but my heart and breath fought through those two nights.”

Comments

comments