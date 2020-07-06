Nadia Jamil shares health update, fans send out good wishes
Veteran actor Nadia Jamil, who is undergoing breast cancer treatment in the UK, has shared an update about her health.
Turning to Instagram, Jamil posted a good news that her current dose of medicines are working well.
“All the meds they have been pumping into me worked rather well and rather fast. Sugar under control from 35 its gone to an 11,” she wrote.
“Fever under control. Chest infection under control. Heart behaving. The MRI results for blood clot in lungs clear! This leaves me only with sepsis in the blood which the antibiotics are working on.”
Had to share a new pic with such good news! Doc just visited. All the meds they have been pumping into me worked rather well and rather fast. Sugar under control from 35 its gone to an 11.. Fever under control.Hest infection under control. Heart behaving. The MRI results for blood clot in lungs clear!!! This leaves me only with sepsis in the blood which the antibiotics are working on. So allllll is well. What a battle its been. But uphill from here! InshaAllah. The nurses googled me and couldn't believe those pictures were of me… I had a good laugh with them. Did I feel bad they kept saying I 'was' beautiful? Nope. I thought I looked OK then and I think I look strong, vulnerable and OK now. I like what I see. Do I miss my hair, eyebrows and eyelashes. Yup. But am I going to rock my bald head, eyelashless eyes and browless face. Yup. Going to rock it with a smile that hasn't changed. Self esteem is a weird battle. When it's low not only do you battle with your self but you allow the unkindness of others to effect your self. Intent. Be kind to myself. Intent. Radars up. Radars are important. As I'm learning boundaries, I'm learning about using my radar or spidey sense as Chotu calls it. Thank you for standing by my ramblings, my fears and my ups and downs. What an adventure its been. Love Nado #gettingbettereveryday #healthiswealth🌳💰💯 #igetbywithalittlehelpfrommyfriends❤️
The Damsaa actress admitted that she misses her hair, eyebrows and eyelashes but she is committed to rocking a bald head.
Jamil shaved her head post-chemotherapy. She shared in April that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.