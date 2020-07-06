Nadia Jamil shares health update, fans send out good wishes

Veteran actor Nadia Jamil, who is undergoing breast cancer treatment in the UK, has shared an update about her health.

Turning to Instagram, Jamil posted a good news that her current dose of medicines are working well.

“All the meds they have been pumping into me worked rather well and rather fast. Sugar under control from 35 its gone to an 11,” she wrote.

“Fever under control. Chest infection under control. Heart behaving. The MRI results for blood clot in lungs clear! This leaves me only with sepsis in the blood which the antibiotics are working on.”

The Damsaa actress admitted that she misses her hair, eyebrows and eyelashes but she is committed to rocking a bald head.

Jamil shaved her head post-chemotherapy. She shared in April that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Comments

comments