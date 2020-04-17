Veteran actress Nadia Jamil penned down a heartfelt note for her sons who are giving her the strength to get through a difficult time.

She was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in the UK.

Sharing a photo with her four boys on Instagram, she wrote “My life, my joy , my strength, my boys… Each one is so different from the other! A little don, a scientist, a businessman and an army officer in the making.”

Nadia has four sons; RakaeAli , MirVali, Sabir and Azaad.

She went onto add that they anchored her when she needed it the most.

“As they all grow up to find themselves, I stay their nest… There have been days full of love and laughter… days full of peace, days I have wanted to show my chapal and days I’m sure I have driven them as batty as they can drive me.”

The actor concluded by saying it’s “a priceless privilege to be their mother.”

Nadia Jamil was last seen on television in ARY Digital’s drama Damsaa which revolved around child trafficking.

