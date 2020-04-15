Nadia Jamil says she is much more than a woman with cancer

Veteran actress Nadia Jamil, who was recently diagnosed with breast treatment and is currently undergoing treatment in the UK, recently said that there’s is so much more to her than being a woman with cancer.

In an Instagram post, she wrote “There is so much more to me then being a woman with #cancer. I’m an actor, teacher, mother, child protection worker, and a student. But after ones #cancerdiagnosis life shifts suddenly into pre cancer and post cancer eras.”

She stressed enough how important it is to diagnose the cancer as early as possible.

“My lump was a grade three tumour growing fast and it was very near my lymph nodes. During my surgery the amazing doctors took my sentinel lymph nodes out for a biopsy. I find out the result on the 20th (pray for me!)” she shared with her fans.

Nadia added that “if the cancer has spread into them … I will start chemo … I will go through radiation and hormone therapy regardless.

My lump didn’t come up on any mammogram. It came up on the ultrasound, because of the weird place it’s in.”

The Damsa actor urged women to do their own breast examination, adding that this is how her cancer was caught at stage one.

She shared that she has good days and bad days both. Sharing her ordeal, she said “There are days I cry. And there are times I’m scared. There are days I don’t want to have to deal with a disease that might take my life or keep me in hospitals” but she constantly keeps reminding herself that “we are born with is Death.”

“So here I am your Nado Jamil, amongst many other things now also a #cancerfighter,” she concluded.

