Nadia Jamil says she is getting better

Veteran actress and activist, Nadia Jamil, who has been battling breast cancer since April, has updated fans about her health.

Turning to Twitter, the starlet shared that she nearly went into coma but is now doing better.

Sharing a picture of her which shows she is in good spirits despite struggling with chemo nausea, she wrote “Its been an unforgettable struggle. Chemo is a battle. But I’m without fear, in solitude held tight, cocooned in Allah’s love. Every lesson sent I try to learn. Pain, sickness is all a journey to healing & patience.”

Its been an unforgettable struggle.Chemo is a battle.But Im without fear,in solitude held tight,cocooned in Allahs Love.Every lesson sent I try 2 learn.Pain,sickness is all a journey 2 healing,& Patience.Bad Sepsis,sugar 600,nearly wnt in2 coma. Alhamdolillah now getting better💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/6RaQx1t6dP — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 10, 2020

She went onto add that there is no alone if you believe in the creator, befriend yourself and if you are loved and cherished.

The Damsaa actress revealed that post-chemotherapy, she has become diabetic.

New post chemo issue is I'm now diabetic. Have 2 learn to take insulin injections. And must start a healthy lifestyle. Once I'm out of hospital that is. Still weak & wobbly but thanking you all so much for your loved support & prayers. You helped me sail through it. Alhamdolillah — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 10, 2020

She thanked her fans for all their love and support to help her sail through this difficult time.

Jamil urged them to pray that she eats something as she has only had an apple and half croissant in the whole week. She signed off saying her hands are shaking.

Hands shaking now so signing off. Please pray I manage to eat a little. Have only had an apple and half a croissant in the whole week.

Allah give strength to the weak & hot food, fresh clean water to everyone.

Take nothing 4 granted. Not even a sip of water going down your throat — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 10, 2020

