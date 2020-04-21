Web Analytics
Nadia Jamil’s treatment to begin in two weeks

Veteran actor Nadia Jamil, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, shared an update about her treatment on social media with her followers.

Sharing a picture from the hospital on Instagram, she shared her treatment will start in two weeks.

“Alhamdolillah! Hospital Ninjas smiling beneath our masks. Lymph nodes clear. Treatment begins in 2 weeks,” she wrote.

Nadia thanked her fans for their love and prayers: “They meant so much to me and carried me through this emotional rollercoaster. Still not over but hurdle one crossed.Baby steps. Relief. Gratitude! And much much needed sleep”

The Damsaa actress is undergoing treatment in the UK currently.

