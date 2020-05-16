Eight NADRA employees test positive for coronavirus in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Overall eight staffers of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) serving at the NADRA Headquarters in Islamabad tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

All Covid-19 positive employees have been isolated at their homes, according to the NADRA spokesperson.

He said that daily 100 employees and officers are undergoing coronavirus tests since the services resumed at NADRA headquarter.

It must be noted that the federal government decided to reopen country-wide National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices from May 04 amid coronavirus pandemic.

The offices were reopened to perform bio-metric verification on the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas programme amid special arrangements made for the visitors to maintain social distancing due to coronavirus pandemic.

Those coming to visit the NADRA offices would be bound to adopt preventive measures while the employees were also directed to use masks, hand gloves, sanitizers during their official timings to avoid contracting coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that as part of precautionary measures against the spread of novel coronavirus, the government decided to close all the public dealing offices, including National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), passport and immigration and CDA One Window for two weeks across the country on March 20

Comments

comments