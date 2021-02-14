NADRA official arrested for harassing women in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Sunday arrested an official of the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) in Karachi for harassing women, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Karachi police conducted a raid at Karachi’s SITE area and arrested the man after it received a complaint against him for harassing women. The man used to work in Karachi’s SITE area NADRA centre.

Police have revealed that the arrested man, who was working as a data entry operator, took mobile numbers of women from NADRA data and harass them by making phone calls to them.

According to police, he also used to sent indecent videos to women on WhatsApp.

Taking immediate action, the Police arrested the suspect and filed a case against him under Telegraph–Act.

Last month, a man involved in harassing job-seeking women was arrested after a girl courageously volunteered to expose him in Karachi.

READ: FIA busts Karachi gang raping youngsters in the guise of social media jobs

According to details, the incident happened on November 07, 2020, and came to the light after a video of it showing the accused went viral on social media recently.

The accused was identified as Adil and was involved in harassing the girls, seeking better job opportunities, advertised through social media.

