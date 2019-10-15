NADRA extends registration date for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tuesday extended deadline for registration in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, for a month, ARY News reported.

PM Khan’s low cost housing scheme is getting overwhelming response across the country as 1.4million applications have been received by NADRA, so far.

According to the NADRA’s spokesman, 1,50,255 applications have been received from Lahore, 89,062 from Karachi, 47,802 applications from Multan, 44,786 from Bahawalpur and 34,484 applications have been received from Peshawar.

The online registration fee for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is Rs250.

The registration fee can be paid through mobile phone, credit card, debit card, Easy Paisa, NADRA and online facility.

The citizens can access the website nphp.nadra.gov.pk and following the fee payment process, they can fill the registration form online and submit it on the portal.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for the provision of affordable housing facility to citizens.

The housing project aims to provide five million housing units to the low-income population. It will also directly benefit forty different industries related to the construction business, as per Prime Minister Imran Khan.

