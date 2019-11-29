NADRA launches service to facilitate registration process at doorstep

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Friday announced to launch ManPack Mobile Units country-wide, ARY NEWS reported.

The service was aimed at facilitating the registering process for bed-ridden, seriously ill, special or handicapped persons at their door steps.

NADRA launches ManPack Mobile Units all across Pakistan exclusively for registering bed-ridden/seriously ill, special or handicapped persons at their door steps.1/2 pic.twitter.com/HuVWrpWnUO — NADRA (@NadraMedia) November 29, 2019

The authority said in its online post that the service was launched by the Chairman NADRA Usman Yousaf Mobin in line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of facilitating the public and improvement in service delivery.

It said that the launching of the service has achieved another milestone in the domain of service delivery aiming at facilitating handicapped, mentally deranged, seriously ill and special person at their homes.

According to procedure of the service, anyone coming under this category could submit an application with NADRA authorities at regional, zonal or local offices.

The ManPack Mobile unit would complete all formalities at the applicant’s doorstep and the National Identity Card (NIC) of the applicant would then be delivered at the address within stipulated time.

On November 18, the NADRA announced to facilitate women country-wide, reserving every Friday exclusively for women.

Read More: NA panel wants NADRA to simplify ID card correction process

This was stated in a report submitted to the Prime Minister Office about initiatives taken by different Ministries and Departments regarding public welfare.

According to the report, 64 new initiatives have been started, out of which 35 have been implemented while 28 are under process.

The initiatives aimed at improvement in the lives of common men and to resolve their basic problems which were neglected in the past.

