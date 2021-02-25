NADRA team meets Sindh advisor over new succession law enforcement

KARACHI: A delegation of NADRA on Thursday called on Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab to discuss the progress in enforcement of the new succession law in the province, ARY News reported.

The delegation led by the head of the succession project of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), discussed the matter with the provincial advisor.

Murtaza Wahab said that the provincial government was committed to the enforcement of the new succession law.

He informed the delegation that the summary of the law has been sent to the Governor of Sindh for endorsement.

The NADRA delegation assured the advisor that the succession law will be implemented in the province within 30 days.

The new succession law will allow legal heirs to get Succession Certificates & Letters of Administration from NADRA in the shortest possible time without going to court.

The Sindh Assembly has passed the new succession law in on January 16 this year that will allow NADRA to issue succession certificates directly to legal heirs.

The current system entails legal heirs going to the court for succession certificate, a process that can take years.

