NADRA’s database is accessible to hackers, country’s biggest digital scam exposed     

ISLAMABAD: The data of Pakistani citizens, their personal information and fingerprints are insecure as hackers have gained access to National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) database, ARY News reported on Friday.

After hectic efforts of two months, ARY News’ Team Sare Aam exposed a gang involved in stealing personal information and fingerprints from NADRA. The fingerprints were used to make a rubber-made thumbs for impression.

The personal information of the citizens and rubber-made thumbs were used for phone hacking, bank and ATM fraud, obtaining SIM cards, terrorism, Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program and other crimes.

Acting on the information provided by the Team Sare Aam, police conducted raid at a house in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar and apprehend the suspects.

The police recovered Ehsaas Program’s registers, hundreds of phone SIMs and a machine used in making rubber thumb from their possession.

