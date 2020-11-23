Naeem Bokhari appointed as PTV chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday appointed prominent lawyer Naeem Bokhari as the new Pakistan Television Corporation Board (PTVC) chairman, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, Bokhari has been appointed as PTV chairman for the next three years.

“The federal government has approved the nomination of Naeem Bokhari as Chairman, PTVC Board in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation’s Memorandum and Article of Association (Article 95/95A). The chairman shall, unless he resigns earlier, hold office for a period of three years,” reads the notification.

The federal cabinet in its last sitting had approved the appointment of prominent lawyer Naeem Bokhari as the chairman PTV Board. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had recommended the appointment of Bokhari as the new chairman.

