Sharif family will never come back to Pakistan, predicts Naeem Bokhari

ISLAMABAD: Prominent lawyer Naeem Bokhari has predicted that Sharif family will never come back to Pakistan and remaining members will also flee from the country after getting chance, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Naeem Bokhari, while responding Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s allegations, claimed that Sharif family will never return Pakistan regardless of predicting the future government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“I’m surprised of listening foolish statements from Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N. They had been seen distributing sweets after the formation of the joint investigation team (JIT) as seemingly they have won the case.”

Read: Pakistan in letter to UK seeks return of Nawaz Sharif after treatment

He said that the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) instructed him for the removal of observation ruling from the verdict of the high court. The lawyer added that Sharif brothers will face more trials and penalties in the near future.

“I’m not saying that the PTI-led government is the best government,” he said.

Bokhari said that he had agreed to fight the case of NAB on a condition for not being paid a single penny. He detailed that it is very difficult to pursue suspension of bail after it is granted to a person.

Shehbaz Sharif press conference

Earlier on Wednesday, President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing a press conference in London, had lashed out at the government and accountability institutes of Pakistan.

The leader of the opposition in national assembly said that he was holding the press conference to protest the freezing of his and his families assets in Pakistan.

Read: NAB takes back petition for suspension of bail to Shehbaz Sharif in SC

Claiming that it had reasonable grounds to believe former Punjab chief minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman Shehbaz were involved in ‘offences of corruption and corrupt practices’, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, yesterday issued orders to freeze immovable assets owned by the three in Lahore, Chiniot, Haripur and Abbottabad.

The politician alleged that the collusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the anti-graft watchdog has frozen his and his families assets in spite. Shehbaz Sharif went on to claim that the government was responsible for the division among the political brass of the country.

Shahzad Akbar’s press briefing

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar offered financial assistance to Shehbaz Sharif to fight a legal battle against the Daily Mail.

Read: Shehbaz Sharif should announce date of return to Pakistan: Awan

Addressing a press conference along with the Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Shahzad Akbar said Shehbaz Sharif avoided to comment on the news of Daily Mail published against him.

He said assets of the Shehbaz Sharif family rapidly increased up to 70 per cent in recent past.

He said the Sharif family laundered money through more than 200 TTs and set up a new business in the last 10 years. Shahzad Akbar said flimsy companies were set up by the Sharif Family for money laundering. The companies which were formed in 2015, astonishingly done the business of Rs 7 billion.

