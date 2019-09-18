Naeem ul Haque reaches New York ahead of PM Khan’s visit

NEW YORK: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque has reached New York to supervise arrangements of the premier’s visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.

During his stay in New York, Haque will hold meetings with the Pakistani-American communities to finalize all plans regarding the protest against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The special assistant will also urge the community leaders to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum to help Kashmiris in getting their right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Khan is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 29 where he will apprise the international community about the human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 by New Dehli.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on September 19 (tomorrow), prior to his journey to attend the UNGA in New York.

After concluding his Saudi visit, PM Khan will fly to the US from the kingdom to participate in the all-important session of the UNGA.

