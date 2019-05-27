Naeemul Haq condemns MNAs’ ‘anti-army, anti-state activities’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq on Monday “severely condemned the anti-army and anti-state attitude and activities” of MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

“Want to severely condemn the Anti army anti state attitude and activities of Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir,” he tweeted.

“Their nefarious designs to divide the people and harm the state are unacceptable and need to be dealt with severely.”

Want to severely condemn the Anti army anti state attitude and activities of Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir. Their nefarious designs to divide the people and harm the state are unacceptable and need to be dealt with severely. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 27, 2019

A day earlier, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement that a group led by Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir assaulted Khar Qamar check post at Boyya in North Waziristan tribal district.

“They wanted to exert pressure for release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day. Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post,” the statement read.

Five army soldiers got injured in firing by the group. In the ensuing exchange of fire, three individuals who attacked the post lost their lives and 10 got injured.

All the injured were evacuated to Army Hospital for treatment. “Ali Wazir along with 8 individuals have been arrested while Mohsin Javed is at large after inciting the crowd.”

