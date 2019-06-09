Web Analytics
‘Shehbaz to adopt positive, constructive attitude in budget session’

Naeemul Haq Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq urged Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to abandon the politics of disruption and encourage healthy debate.

Taking to Twitter hours after the PML-N president’s return from London, he said: “I hope that a month in London’s cafes and walks in Hyde Park and shopping in Harrods would have freshened Shahbaz Sharifs mind and he will adopt a positive and constructive attitude in the NA budget session.”

“Let’s abandon the politics of disruption and encourage healthy debate.”


The president has summoned the 11th session of the National Assembly to meet tomorrow at 4:00 pm. The federal budget for forthcoming fiscal year will be presented in the session.

