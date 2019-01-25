Naeemul Haque issued threats to opposition in tweets: Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: A spate of hard talk between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the government leaders, which began in the National Assembly on Wednesday with insults and taunts thrown freely after the prime minister arrived for the session, continued in same vein and venom on Friday.

PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi talking to media here said that Naeemul Haque had threatened the opposition in his tweet.

Abbasi was referring the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque’s tweets in which he warned Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif against targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khaqan Abbasi alleged that the prime minister has threatened the Leader of the Opposition.

He warned that “if the leader of the opposition is not allowed to come to the National Assembly, neither will the leader of the House.”

He said it is the first government that has presented the budget in house and escaped from debate on it.

Abbasi said today the government people issuing threats to the parliament and the opposition, which has no example in the parliamentary history of Pakistan.

“We have submitted our complaint to the Speaker in the chamber who has promised to address the matter,” Khaqan Abbasi added.

Former minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif also referring to tweets of Naeemul Haque, who threatening that Shehbaz would “spend more time in jail” if his production orders were to be withdrawn.

“If they will continue with threats it will not last,” Asif said. This government has still not completed its first six months. We don’t want this house becomes a farce,” he further said.

The prime minister attended the house after six months and left it in anger, Asif said.

“We wanted to give a ‘missing’ advertisement but he suddenly came to the house,” the PML-N leader added.

Comments

comments