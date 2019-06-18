PM Imran likely to visit US in one or two months, says Naeemul Haque

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque, on Tuesday unveiled that PM Imran Khan is likely to pay a visit to the United States in next one to two months, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Naeemul Haque said that PM Khan has decided to stay at the ambassador’s home during his US visit in order to set an example of austerity for avoiding hefty expenditures while staying at hotels there.

The special assistant also confirmed that the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is visiting Pakistan next week and he will announce $20 billion investment during his upcoming visit.

“The nation will visit revolutionary changes in the next few months which would transform Pakistan into one of the best states of the world.”

While commenting over the proposed Budget 2019-20, Haque predicted that the budget will be passed till June 29. He added that the federal government has suggested opposition parties to sign a code of conduct for the Parliament which will allow both sides for continuity of NA proceedings by not making any interruption in the speeches.

“They [opposition leaders] have made a decision for barricading the federal government to move ahead. If you are serious for the empowerment of democracy, then an agreement on a code of conduct should be signed for the continuation of NA session,” he said.

The senior politician clarified that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government is making all-out efforts for countering severe economic crisis. He added that the government presented a public-friendly budget which had never ever presented in the history of the country.

“Loans of Rs24 trillion was grabbed in the last 10 years, whereas, there was no documentation or records exist for the expenditures made by the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).”

Haque demanded exemplary punishments for the culprits involved in corruption and vowed to expose wrongdoings of previous rulers who looted the national treasury.

Haque announced that the development work for the construction of 5 million low-cost houses has been commenced and the process of allotment will be made possible from the next year.

Regarding the provision of health insurance facilities to the nationals, the special assistant detailed that the government initiated issuance of health cards which would provide Rs0.75 million medical insurance to the Pakistanis while Ehsas Programme will ensure the provision of assistance to the poor people.

He stressed nationals to get benefits of the amnesty scheme announced by the federal government while its deadline will be concluded on June 30. He said that PM Imran Khan will address the nation in the next few days.

While answering a question, Haque rejected allegations of purchasing a vote in Rs5 billion in order to make the budget’s approval process easy. He clarified that the allegations were baseless to purchase a vote for the approval of the budget.

