Naeemul Haque laid to rest in Karachi’s Gizri graveyeard

KARACHI: Prominent politician and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Naeemul Haque was laid to rest amid tremendous grief and sorrow at the Gizri graveyard in DHA, ARY News reported.

The funeral prayers were offered at Masjid Aisha, Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Karachi’s DHA.

Read More: PM Imran Khan’s special aide Naeemul Haque passes away

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar along with a number of federal and provincial ministers attended the funeral prayers.

The deceased special advisor to the prime minister and personal friend of Imran Khan died on Saturday evening after a long battle with cancer.

Read More: PTI announces three-day mourning over sad demise of Naeemul Haque

The PTI leader had been fighting cancer for a long time.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to observe three-day mourning across the country over the sad demise of its founding member, Naeemul Haque.

The Prime Minister of Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow at the passing of one of his oldest friends and political party member, Naeemul Haque.

Read More: PM Imran Khan condoles passing of ‘most loyal friend’ Naeemul Haque

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said that Naeemul Haque was one of the founding members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and was by far the most loyal of its members.

PM Imran Khan hailed Haque’s contributions to the party for the past 23 years and paid rich tribute to the services he rendered for it and Pakistan.

Comments

comments