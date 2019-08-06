ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque, on Tuesday criticised that the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif made personal attacks on PM Imran Khan during the joint parliament session, ARY News reported.

While censuring the opposition leader, Haque said, “Shehbaz Sharif has nothing to do with Kashmir cause and his behaviour exposed the pressure on his political party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).”

“PM Khan is the head of all institutions of the country and well-aware of matters more than the former rulers. Shehbaz Sharif should take more time to rest at his home.”

“The opposition exhibited unseriousness during the speech of PM Imran Khan as Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in at the parliament house one-by-one [which interrupted the speech of the premier],” he added.

Read: PM Imran constitutes special committee on developments in occupied Kashmir

It is pertinent to mention here that the back-to-back arrival of the opposition leaders interrupted PM Khan’s speech in the National Assembly. The premier said at the time that the world is watching the parliament’s business and he would prefer to sit down if they [opposition] want to continue such activities.

Following the Shehbaz’s speech, PM Khan once responded him, questioning that whether he is recommending to launch an attack against India. He urged Sharif to table recommendations before the government and reminded him for doing nothing by the previous PML-N-led government when Kashmiris were facing atrocities by Indian authorities.

