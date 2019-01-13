Nafisa Shah slams govt for mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP) Information Secretary Nafisa Shah on Sunday lashed out at the federal government for the upcoming mini-budget.

Talking to journalists, Nafisa Shah termed the upcoming mini-budget as U-turn budget and asked that in which country of the world, government presents two budgets in six months.

She said that PTI leader Liaquat Jatoi’s name was on the Exit Control List ( ECL) but the government let him go abroad. The PPP leader said that the masses would not tolerate the double standards in the country.

Nafisa Shah said that the prevailing government put 172 names on the ECL withing 24 hours. She said that despite the court’s orders, the government was reluctant to remove the names from ECL.

She also demanded of the government to probe into the development projects launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Earlier, Finance Minister Asad Umar, on January 12, had announced that no new tax would be introduced in the upcoming mini-budget.

Addressing a ceremony at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Asad Umar had said that the government would present the mini-budget amid at boosting investment and ease business activities in the country.

He had said that the government would bring reforms to facilitate the business community and would address their difficulties particularly in tax regime.

