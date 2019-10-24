Naimal, Hamza Ali Abbasi strike a pose infront of Eiffel Tower

The inseparable newlyweds Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are living the Parisian dream.

The couple are in Europe for their second honeymoon. After enjoying scenic views by a beach in Barcelona, they headed to the city of dreams.

The 25-year-old artist shared pictures on Instagram in which the duo can be seen striking a post infront of the glistening Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Naimal donned a teddy fur beige jacket while Hamza is dressed up in black infront of what he likes to call “Minar-e-France.”

They even wrote their names on a lock, of which Naimal shared a picture.

In Paris, the tradition of love locks is common among tourists. It is a lock with scribbled names that lovers hang to the railings of the Pont des Arts, a pedestrian bridge to symbolize their love.

However, later the Paris government stopped visitors from putting locks on any bridge in the city because it was causing harm to the bridge.

The duo went to Nathiagali for their first honeymoon in September, following their August wedding in Islamabad.

