Here’s why Naimal Khawal wore her mother’s bridal dress on nikkah

Newly-wed actress Naimal Khawar revealed why she chose to wear her mother’s dress on her nikkah ceremony. She also did her own hair and makeup for her big day.

Taking to Instagram, she said that it was the best decision she made. “The moment I realised I’m getting married, I knew I wanted to wear my Amma’s nikkah jora. I have always been drawn to old world charm and the nazakat of bridal joras back in the day. There is also a certain emotional attachment that comes with wearing you mother’s jora,” she wrote.

“Maheen Shah helped me alter it exactly the way I wanted it, preserving its delicacy and purity but also creating something that looks good on me. Having worn it, I can say it was easily the best decision I made.”

About her minimal makeup look, she revealed that “I also did my own hair and makeup because I wanted to keep it simple and minimal.”

“Your wedding day is supposed to be a happy day that you can truly enjoy. It’s okay if you don’t to wear the heaviest jewelry and would rather keep it a little light. Your comfort and happiness is the most important thing!,” she advised bride-to-be’s.

The 25-year-old, who made a gorgeous bride tied the knot with Hamza Ali Abbasi on August 25.

