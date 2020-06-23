Naimal Khawar has the sweetest birthday wish for Hamza Ali Abbasi

Artist Naimal Khawar has the sweetest birthday wish for her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The former actor ringed in his 36th birthday on Tuesday.

Turning to Instagram, the Waar actor’s wife penned down a heartfelt note for him.

“A man with a heart of gold, filled with so much purity. Thankyou for lighting up my world everyday. Happy birthday my love,” she wrote.

Abbasi shared Naimal’s post on his Instagram story and said: “Haye Allah” with a heart emoji.

The heartthrob’s fans and followers wished him on social media by trending #HappyBirthdayHamzaAliAbbasi trending on Twitter.

He thanked them and wrote: “Please remember me in your prayers. I am eternally thankful to Allah for his mercy and blessings.”

The actor had earlier asked for forgiveness from those he may have hurt in the past.

